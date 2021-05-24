Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Tyler’s Goodman Legrand Museum set to start first phase of planned renovations

Pictured is the Goodman Legrand Museum in Tyler. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Pictured is the Goodman Legrand Museum in Tyler. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
By Jeff Chavez
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Goodman Legrand Museum in Tyler promotes Tyler’s history by housing antique furniture, clothing, and other historic items. It is set to begin phase one of planned renovations, after a delay due to the winter storm and many spring events.

“We are so excited we finally get to start on our restoration of the foundation,” said Debbie Isham, the special events and museum supervisor.

Isham described phase one of renovations.

“We had nearly 60 feet of beam that needed to be replaced as well as six piers under the house as well fixing the masonry around the bottom of the house,” Isham said.

The work is taking place today through Thursday. As you may recall, we checked with Debbie in January when she thought renovations would begin.

“Through winter storms, and then just we were unable to really start at the beginning of the year just due to scheduling and then we had azalea trails,” Isham said.

She told us phase one of the renovations is paid for, but that phase two needs a bit of financial support.

“We do have to raise a little over $400,000 to start the phase two that includes the roof, our sockets, facia,” Isham said. “We have a lot of damaged wood around the top of the house and the attic.”

The museum will reopen Friday, May 27th.

In all, there are five phases of the Goodman Legrand renovations totaling $827,600, and they are set to be completed by 2024. To find out how you can help go to our Big Red Box to click on the link.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time in 2019, a Tyler church eliminated millions of dollars in medical debt for...
Green Acres Baptist names new senior pastor
Police lights
Longview police investigating shooting incident that left 1 person dead, 1 wounded
Katelynne Latelly, 17, last seen May 20
Police confirm woman missing from Lindale
Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, of Longview
Longview man arrested in connection with shooting death
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

TJC Baseball
Apaches earn at-large bid to NJCAA DIII World Series
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Senate OKs compromise on Rep. Schaefer permitless carry bill
KEN LITTLE MOVIE
Pending film to tell story of late Henderson football coach Ken Little, 2010 title run
Rep. James White
Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes Senate committee