Tyler’s Goodman Legrand Museum set to start first phase of planned renovations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Goodman Legrand Museum in Tyler promotes Tyler’s history by housing antique furniture, clothing, and other historic items. It is set to begin phase one of planned renovations, after a delay due to the winter storm and many spring events.

“We are so excited we finally get to start on our restoration of the foundation,” said Debbie Isham, the special events and museum supervisor.

Isham described phase one of renovations.

“We had nearly 60 feet of beam that needed to be replaced as well as six piers under the house as well fixing the masonry around the bottom of the house,” Isham said.

The work is taking place today through Thursday. As you may recall, we checked with Debbie in January when she thought renovations would begin.

“Through winter storms, and then just we were unable to really start at the beginning of the year just due to scheduling and then we had azalea trails,” Isham said.

She told us phase one of the renovations is paid for, but that phase two needs a bit of financial support.

“We do have to raise a little over $400,000 to start the phase two that includes the roof, our sockets, facia,” Isham said. “We have a lot of damaged wood around the top of the house and the attic.”

The museum will reopen Friday, May 27th.

In all, there are five phases of the Goodman Legrand renovations totaling $827,600, and they are set to be completed by 2024. To find out how you can help go to our Big Red Box to click on the link.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.