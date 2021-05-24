Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
TxDOT reminding people to buckle up with Click It or Ticket campaign

Click It or Ticket begins Monday and runs through June 6.
Click It or Ticket begins Monday and runs through June 6.(Courtesy TxDOT)
By Hannah Hall
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Even though there were fewer drivers on the roads last year, TxDOT said more people died in crashes. Now, they’re reminding people to buckle up.

The Click It or Ticket campaign launches May 24, and that means more Texas law enforcement officers will be out looking to make sure everyone is wearing a seat belt.

According to TxDOT, there was a 16 percent increase in the number of people who died while not wearing a seat belt. TxDOT said research shows if you’re in the front passenger seat, putting on a seat belt reduces the risk of death by up to 45 percent.

If you’re in a pick-up truck, wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of death by up to 60 percent. However, TxDOT said in those two groups, people just aren’t buckling up.

As traffic increases heading into Memorial Day weekend and summer, Texas DPS said buckling up may save your life.

‘I’ve seen many crashes that occur where a person was ejected, and the reason they were ejected was because they were not wearing their seat belt, and they lost their life. And there’s other crashes where they were severely injured,” Sgt. Ryan Howard said. “And it could have been prevented if they were wearing their seat belt.”

Click It or Ticket will run through June 6, and that means law enforcement will be stepping up enforcement of seat belt and child car seat laws.

In Texas, seat belts are required for all drivers and passengers. Children younger than eight must be in a child safety seat or a booster seat, unless they’re taller than 4 feet 9 inches.

From 2002 to 2019, the Click It or Ticket Initiative in Texas is estimated to have saved more than 6,000 lives.

