Texas A&M Track & Field Host NCAA West Regional

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Just two weeks after hosting its first conference outdoor championships in 20 years, the Texas A&M track & field program is set to host its first NCAA West Regional beginning Wednesday, May 26-29 at E.B. Cushing Stadium.

Survive and advance is the name of the game as forty-eight student-athletes enter 20 events in each gender, while the top 12 finishers punch their tickets to the NCAA Championships in Eugene, Oregon beginning June 9-12.

Thirty-nine Aggies, 22 men and 17 women, and both the men’s and women’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays account for 48 Texas A&M entries to the prelims. Four Aggies on the women’s side are entered in multiple individual events including Deborah Acquah (triple jump and long jump), Lamara Distin (triple jump and high jump), Tyra Gittens (high jump and long jump) and Zhane Smith (100m and long jump). Devon Achane is the lone Aggie on the men’s side entered in multiple individual events, he is scheduled to run in the 100m and 200m, as well as a member of the 4x100m.

Tickets can be purchased at the stadium ticket office for $20 a day or $55 for all four days. Those unable to attend can watch the live stream that begins each day at 6 p.m. on the SEC Netowrk+. Fans can follow @aggietfxc on Twitter for live updates.

The gates open Wednesday and Thursday at 12:30 p.m., as field events begin the day. Running events for the first two days start at 6 p.m. Gates open at noon on Friday and Saturday, with field events starting at 1 p.m., followed by running events at 5:30 p.m.