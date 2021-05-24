Texarkana resident celebrates 101st birthday

TEXARKANA (KSLA) - It’s a day of celebration for a Texarkana woman who, like many, has been separated from family and friends for months during the pandemic.
Over the past year, Erma White has been inside her nursing home facility due to COVID-19 protocols. With many restrictions and mandates lifted in the ArkLaTex, White came outside for a special treat.
A small drive by parade was held on May 21 to honor White for her 101st birthday.
“Who can ask for anything more only god gives good gifts,” said White.
White has been a longtime resident of Texarkana and those participating in the event said this former educator has touched the lives of many area youths.
“Miss White is a member of Lone Oak Baptist Church and she basically helped raise us as children. All the wisdom and knowledge she has, she has endowed she has passed it along to us for years and years and years,” said Garland Yarber.
Today was the first time in over a year friends were able to see this centenarian in person. White viewed the reunion as a blessing and said she hopes to see everyone again next year.
“I’m just blessed, really truly blessed,” said White.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.