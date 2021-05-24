Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Surfers descend on Waco for national surfing contest

By Rosemond Crown
Published: May. 23, 2021 at 8:58 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - It’s a little known secret that Waco has become a surfing destination thanks to the BSR Resort which includes a man-made beach with artificial waves on Old Mexia Road in Waco.

The Red Bull Foam Wreckers inaugural surf contest tour kicked off at that very beach Sunday. In addition to Waco the tour with eventually reach beaches in San Diego, Florida and even Hawaii.

The contest is a soft top one where surfers are only permitted to use foam surfing boards as opposed to traditional boards made of fiber-glass.

The contests are open to surfers of all skill levels but some big names in professional surfing like Ben Gravy and Jamie O’Brien were all in attendance as well.

More than 100 surfers took part in Sunday’s tournament.

Management at BSR Resort said the park is open everyday for people in and around Central Texas to surf or just lounge on the beach.

