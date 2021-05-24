Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting

Police: Man facing child molesting, sexual battery charges
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A joint effort by the Smith County District Attorney’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrests of eight men over the course of a two-day prostitution sting.

According to a press release, the agencies involved in the operation included the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office the Tyler Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security.

“Over the last several years, human traffickers have moved their criminal enterprises online, soliciting prostitution via ads on various websites and apps,” the press release stated. " These traffickers coerce vulnerable individuals into becoming trafficking victims. Ultimately, the demand for prostitution fuels traffickers’ endeavors.”

The press release stated that law enforcement agencies across Texas have been doing undercover john stings to “raise awareness of the problem, and deter individuals from attempting to buy sexual services from trafficking victims.”

Eight men were arrested after they solicited sexual services.

The suspects include:

  • Barry Broussard, 56, of Tyler - prostitution/other payor
  • Alejandro Gaona, 31, of Tyler - prostitution
  • Manuel Huerta, 33, of Jacksonville - prostitution/other payor
  • Victor Luna, 51, of Tyler - prostitution
  • Erick Fitsgerald Reneaux, 44, Gilmer - prostitution and unlawfully carrying a weapon
  • Tyler Dewayne Delly-Ross, 25, of Tyler- prostitution and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces
  • Kenderson Omos Thompson, 37, of Larue - prostitution and unlawfully carrying a weapon
  • Joel Vargas, 35, of Tyler - prostitution
