Smith County authorities arrest 8 suspects in two-day prostitution sting

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A joint effort by the Smith County District Attorney’s Office and multiple law enforcement agencies resulted in the arrests of eight men over the course of a two-day prostitution sting.

According to a press release, the agencies involved in the operation included the Smith County District Attorney’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office the Tyler Police Department, and the Department of Homeland Security.

“Over the last several years, human traffickers have moved their criminal enterprises online, soliciting prostitution via ads on various websites and apps,” the press release stated. " These traffickers coerce vulnerable individuals into becoming trafficking victims. Ultimately, the demand for prostitution fuels traffickers’ endeavors.”

The press release stated that law enforcement agencies across Texas have been doing undercover john stings to “raise awareness of the problem, and deter individuals from attempting to buy sexual services from trafficking victims.”

Eight men were arrested after they solicited sexual services.

The suspects include:

Barry Broussard, 56, of Tyler - prostitution/other payor

Alejandro Gaona, 31, of Tyler - prostitution

Manuel Huerta, 33, of Jacksonville - prostitution/other payor

Victor Luna, 51, of Tyler - prostitution

Erick Fitsgerald Reneaux, 44, Gilmer - prostitution and unlawfully carrying a weapon

Tyler Dewayne Delly-Ross, 25, of Tyler- prostitution and possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces

Kenderson Omos Thompson, 37, of Larue - prostitution and unlawfully carrying a weapon

Joel Vargas, 35, of Tyler - prostitution

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.