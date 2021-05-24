Singing contest auditions happening Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A tryout event is happening this weekend giving artists and bands a chance to have a single recorded by a producer.

The East Texas Spotlight Showcase event is happening at 10am on Saturday, May 29 for open to any up-and-coming bands and artists. The location will be at the downtown Tyler square. There are no costs to enter or application fees. Out of all the artists auditioning, 25 will be presented to a producer and one will be given a chance to record a single.

To learn more, visit the East Texas Spotlight Facebook.

