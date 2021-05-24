Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Senate committee OKs Rep. Paddie bill on ERCOT board

State Representative Chris Paddie
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - A Texas Senate committee has approved an East Texas legislator’s bill which addresses the makeup of the ERCOT board.

The Committee on Jurisprudence approved HB 10, authored by Rep. Chris Paddie (R-Marshall), on a 5-0 vote.

The bill addresses the makeup of the ERCOT board by making all members of the board required to reside in Texas. It will also allow the governor, lieutenant governor and the speaker of the house the authority to appoint certain members to the board.

The bill will now go to the full Senate for consideration.

Previous story: House overwhelmingly favors trio of Paddie bills on electric grid oversight

