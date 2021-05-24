Rescued tiger ‘doing well’ after movement into larger enclosure at Murchison sanctuary

MURCHISON, Texas (KLTV) - A tiger which was rescued from the Houston area and taken to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty Ranch in Murchison is doing well according to the sanctuary.

The tiger, known as India, was brought to the sanctuary on May 15. The ranch said he was in a temporary enclosure until he adjusted and was ready for a larger enclosure. The movement has taken place and went smoothly. The ranch released new photos and video of India and his new enclosure.

“India is a confident boy, and in his large space he is relishing in his freedom, and acting like the curious, lively young tiger he is. He already found a large log that is clearly his favorite, and enjoys stretching, scratching and marking his scent. He bounces around the habitat exploring all of the new smells and stalking his toys in the thick tall grass, illustrating his wild instincts,” said Noelle Almrud, senior director of Black Beauty. “He is having a great time in his pool, particularly batting at the waterspout, and spending time exploring the hills, platforms and other enrichment– including a big red ball he ambushes as he leaps from behind bushes to try to get it. He watches his new neighbors curiously - tigers and a black bear from afar in their own habitats. He continues to thrive and is eating well.”

RELATED: Director discusses tiger’s journey to new home at East Texas ranch

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.