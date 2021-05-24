Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes Senate committee

Rep. James White(public use)
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - An East Texas legislator’s bill to improve technology on 911 services has passed the committee phase of the Texas Senate.

Rep. James White’s HB 2911 aims to have next generation technology for landline and wireless systems for 911 services.

White (R-HIllister) said the improvement would help first responders find the exact location for callers. For instance, a person could be found on the fifth floor of a hotel.

The Committee on Business and Commerce approved the bill on a 9-0 vote Friday. The committee opted to recommend the bill for the local and unconstested calendar, meaning it can be approved without debate.

The bill is sponsored by Sen. Kelly Hancock (R-North Richland Hills).

Previous story: Rep. White bill to upgrade 911 service passes House vote

