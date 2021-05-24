Police confirm woman missing from Lindale

LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A 17-year-old Lindale woman has been missing since Thursday, May 20.

Katelynne Lastelly was last seen at an address near Mt. Sylvan Rd. and South St.

(Lindale Police Department)

Lastelly is 5′6″ weighing 140 pounds, her hair is black with red coloring.

If you have seen her or have information about the missing woman please call the Lindale Police Department at 903-882-3313.

