Police confirm woman missing from Lindale

Katelynne Latelly, 17, last seen May 20
Katelynne Latelly, 17, last seen May 20(Lindale Police Department)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINDALE, Texas (KLTV) - A 17-year-old Lindale woman has been missing since Thursday, May 20.

Katelynne Lastelly was last seen at an address near Mt. Sylvan Rd. and South St.

(Lindale Police Department)

Lastelly is 5′6″ weighing 140 pounds, her hair is black with red coloring.

If you have seen her or have information about the missing woman please call the Lindale Police Department at 903-882-3313.

