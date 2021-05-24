Monday’s Weather: A few more showers

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Starting out with some light rain and cloudy skies this morning. This rain will end by late morning, but a few more showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. The chance for scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms sticks around through midweek, but the activity will be hit or miss at times, so not all of East Texas will see the rain every day. By Thursday, rain chances are gone for a few days. Temperatures will quickly warm into the mid to upper 80s with more sunshine in the forecast. The weekend could bring an isolated thunderstorm or two to northern counties, but most of East Texas will stay dry.