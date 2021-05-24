Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly cloudy today with the possibility to see a bit of sun between the clouds and passing showers. Highs in the low 80s. While severe weather is not expected in East Texas today, it is possible for our friends in West Texas. Overnight we cool down into the upper 60s with mostly cloudy skies.

Showers stick around for tomorrow and Wednesday, but by Thursday it’s looking like we’ll finally have a dry day in East Texas. Don’t get used to it though, rain back in the forecast for Friday. The early preview of next weekend is looking a little wet, but that will depend on how far south a cold front makes it. Fingers crossed it doesn’t reach East Texas, and we’ll stay dry.

