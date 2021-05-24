Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Longview man arrested in connection with shooting death

Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, of Longview
Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, of Longview(Gregg County Jail)
By Carrie Provinsal
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department arrested a man Saturday in connection with a shooting death.

Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, of Longview, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on numerous charges including one count of murder, according to police.

He is being held on a collective bond of $520,000.

The victim has been identified as Brantravious Williams, 21, of Longview. Williams was found deceased with a gunshot wound.

The case remains under investigation.

