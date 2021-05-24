Longview man arrested in connection with shooting death

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department arrested a man Saturday in connection with a shooting death.

Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, of Longview, was booked into the Gregg County Jail on numerous charges including one count of murder, according to police.

He is being held on a collective bond of $520,000.

The victim has been identified as Brantravious Williams, 21, of Longview. Williams was found deceased with a gunshot wound.

The case remains under investigation.

