Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

FBI searching for three women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo

According to the FBI, the women had traveled to Mexico to see a doctor
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The search continues for three south Texas women who went missing in Nuevo Laredo.

It’s been almost three months since 38-year-old Blasa Guadalupe Palomo, her 18-year-old daughter named Blasa, who goes by Lupita, and her family friend 38-year-old Perla Ercia went missing in Mexico.

The three women are from Laredo and were last seen crossing into Mexico on Mar. 3rd in a white 2014 Toyota Corolla with license plate, “FVS-0792”.

According to the FBI, the women had traveled to Mexico to see a doctor.

An FBI spokesperson says, there is no specific information that the women were taken against their will, but they do suspect that is what happened.

If you have any information regarding their whereabouts, you are asked to call the FBI San Antonio Division at (210)225-6741.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time in 2019, a Tyler church eliminated millions of dollars in medical debt for...
Green Acres Baptist names new senior pastor
Police lights
Longview police investigating shooting incident that left 1 person dead, 1 wounded
Adam Tuan Nguyen, 21, of Longview
Longview man arrested in connection with shooting death
Katelynne Latelly, 17, last seen May 20
Police confirm woman missing from Lindale
Hailey Deickman, a senior at Belle Chasse High School in Louisiana, lost her life just days...
Teen dies of accidental overdose just days before graduation; deputies arrest suspect charged with murder

Latest News

Marshall police investigating shooting incident near Belaire Manor apartment complex
Goodman Museum
Goodman Museum
Aaron Rubins (Source: Tyler County Sheriff's Office)
Houston man sentenced to 2 years in federal prison for attempted Tyler County ATM burglary
Gossett will serve as the sixth senior pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Gossett selected as next senior pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church
NCMEC artist's rendering of Jane Doe whose remains were found in Gregg County in 2002.
National non-profit helps to identify human remains found in Gregg County almost 20 years ago