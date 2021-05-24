Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

By Mark Scirto
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Scattered showers and a few thundershowers remain in the forecast through this evening and early tonight. Only a few showers early on Tuesday, but then more showers/thundershowers are expected during the afternoon. As we head into the evening hours, the rain ends for a little while. Just a few are possible on Wednesday afternoon/evening. No rain expected on Thursday at this time and only a few are even possible on Friday. A slightly better chance for PM showers/thundershowers on Saturday, but then nothing expected on Sunday. On Memorial day itself, just a slight chance for rain exists. Temperatures are expected to climb over the next few days as less chances for rain and better chances for sunshine exists. At this moment, there are no watches or warnings across our area. Certainly, some very good news. We will keep you updated on the forecast and the Memorial Day Weekend coming up.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Showers/thundershowers this evening/tonight. More expected Tuesday afternoon, however, ending...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Most Read

For the second time in 2019, a Tyler church eliminated millions of dollars in medical debt for...
Green Acres Baptist names new senior pastor
Police lights
Longview police investigating shooting incident that left 1 person dead, 1 wounded
House Bill 1927 would eliminate the requirement for Texas residents to obtain a license to...
Bill legalizing permitless carry of handguns in Texas on brink of passage after compromise reached
First responders and volunteers search Cross Lake in Shreveport for a pilot and a one-seat...
Pilot dies when experimental plane crashes into Cross Lake

Latest News

Showers/thundershowers this evening/tonight. More expected Tuesday afternoon, however, ending...
Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-24-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 5-24-21
Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips