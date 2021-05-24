East Texas non-profit searching for new facility to house children in CPS care

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - An East Texas non-profit organization is searching for a new location to house children in the care of Child Protective Services.

Kingdom Care 127 learned they would not be able to renew their lease on their current facility, which is located in Rusk County. Vice President of the organization, Brooke Carter, said they will have to be out of the current building by June 30.

“It was a very big surprise, we did sign an 18-month lease and this was the end of it, but we had planned on continuing this facility while we were still looking for other facilities also, but now this one has come to an end and we are looking for where we can expand out in the East Texas area,” Carter said.

Carter said they are looking all across the East Texas region to try and find another property to house the children. These children are in a transition period between when they are brought into CPS care and before they are transferred into the care of foster families.

“We are looking all across the East Texas region to see if we can have, maybe even multiple of these, they stay in CPS care so it’s not a staff facility, its just a homelike environment for these kids that are going through a really hard time in their life right now being removed from all their normal, regular activities and family members, teachers and friends, we are trying to keep them in close vicinity to those places so they can continue the positive relationships in their lives,” Carter said.

Carter said without a facility like the one they have been using, the kids would have to stay at CPS offices.

“They would be at the CPS office all day with the CPS workers, they would be eating out of the snack room or the break room without a full kitchen, they would have to be traveling somewhere to shower, most CPS offices don’t have a shower, it’s not a homelike environment at all.” she said.

Kingdom Care 127 covers 23 counties in East Texas, which is considered CPS region 4. It stretches from the Oklahoma border to Nacogdoches and from Canton to the Louisiana border.

If you are able to help, you can contact them at Kingdomcare127@gmail.com.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.