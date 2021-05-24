Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled at East Texas school campuses this week

(sus.edu)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Beginning Tuesday, NET Health will hold COVID-19 vaccine clinics at university and school campuses.

The mobile clinics are open to anyone above the age of 12, any employee within the listed school district, and any citizen or community member who travels to the vaccine clinic location:

“Parents who bring their child(ren) to receive the Pfizer vaccine are asked to first make an appointment by visiting NETHealthCOVID19.org and selecting the “Get Vaccinated” link,” says George Roberts, NET Health CEO. “On this webpage, you can select an available appointment time for you and for your child(ren) to receive a COVID vaccine.  At all of our vaccine clinic locations, appointments are not required and there is no fee and no associated costs to receive the COVID vaccine.”

Anyone under the age of 18 must be accompanied by their parent or guardian when coming to any of our NET Health COVID vaccination clinics. If a child has health insurance such as Medicaid or is listed as a dependent on their parent’s health insurance, we ask that you bring the health insurance card on the day of the vaccine appointment.

The two-dose Pfizer vaccine and the one-dose Johnson and Johnson (J & J) vaccine are available on each day of our COVID vaccine clinic being held at the Harvey Hall Convention Center, this Tuesday through Friday (May 25 -28) from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

All of NET Health’s COVID vaccine clinics will be closed this Saturday, May 29 and will resume operation on Tuesday, June 1.

COVID vaccine clinics will continue to be held this week from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the Palestine Mall, at the downtown Winnsboro Train Depot, and in Canton at the Van Zandt County Fairgrounds.

Persons without internet access can make an appointment by contacting our COVID Call Center at (903) 617 – 6404, Mondays through Fridays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit the “Get Vaccinated” link at NETHealthCOVID19.org.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

