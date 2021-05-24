Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Advertisement

CDC investigates rare heart issue among vaccinated teens

By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is monitoring cases of heart inflammation in young people who have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

The condition is called myocarditis.

It is a rare disorder that has been reported among some young people after they received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

So far, advisers to the CDC say they have not seen more cases of the issue in vaccinated young people than those who have not received the vaccine.

Still, the independent advisory committee is continuing to monitor data weekly.

The cases that have occurred were predominantly in adolescents and young adults and more often in males than females, said the advisory committee in a report on the CDC site. They appeared to happen more often following dose 2 and typically within four days after vaccination.

Most cases appear to be mild, they said.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

For the second time in 2019, a Tyler church eliminated millions of dollars in medical debt for...
Green Acres Baptist names new senior pastor
Police lights
Longview police investigating shooting incident that left 1 person dead, 1 wounded
First responders and volunteers search Cross Lake in Shreveport for a pilot and a one-seat...
Pilot dies when experimental plane crashes into Cross Lake
Henry Brogdon (Source: Smith County Jail website)
Man arrested in Tyler in connection with shooting death of Oregon woman

Latest News

A car is caught on camera barreling down a sidewalk in Milwaukee.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Reckless driver speeds down sidewalk
India is now the third country to report more than 300,000 COVID-19 deaths.
India virus death toll passes 300,000, 3rd highest in world
A car is caught on camera barreling down a sidewalk in Milwaukee.
Video catches reckless driver speeding on sidewalk
FILE - In this Nov. 20, 2019 file photo, then Ambassador Gordon Sondland, U.S. Ambassador to...
Key impeachment witness sues Pompeo over $1.8M in legal fees
Wild horse advocates condemn Interior Department's population control plan
Wild horse advocates condemn Interior Department's population control plan