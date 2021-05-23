Tyler Museum of Art partnered with organizations to help raise awareness and acceptance about autism

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - This weekend the Tyler Museum of Art partnered with East Texas autism organizations to raise awareness and acceptance in our community.
“Tyler is one of the most underserved autism populations here in the United States, so it’s really important for us to be here to provide extra resources and support to our community here,” said Carol Tatom who is the Committee Chair for the Dallas Chapter and Corporate Development Chair for the Tyler chapter of Autism Speaks, as well as a member the Autism Response Team.
Tatom has a 10-year-old daughter who was diagnosed with autism when she was younger.
“I have been through a very long journey. It has helped me be a better advocate for families out there,” Tatom said. “This is my second year with the Autism Response Team, and I love that as my daughter got older I was able to then give back to the community to help families that are first starting their autism journey.”
Tatom, along with other members of Autism Speaks and the Autism Response Team, was at the Tyler Museum of Art this weekend handing out resources and having discussions with families about autism.
“Autism Speaks is 15 years old, and we just came to Tyler this year at the request of many families that were continuing to call us back at the Dallas location asking for resources here,” Tatom said. “We have support for you. We have an autism response team that’s here for you. We have grants available here for you if you need financial assistance. We have any type of support you can think of.”
Tatom said their community partnerships are crucial in helping get the word out about the support they offer. Chris Leahy, the executive director of the Tyler Museum of Art said they were happy to host them.
“I think we’re all, at some level, touched by things like autism. My 5-year old grandson has been diagnosed with autism,” Leahy said. “So it’s something that’s very important to most all of us. The more we can bring that to public knowledge, the more awareness, the better it is for my grandson.”
Tatom said they will be hosting their first-ever autism speaks walk in Tyler on November 13 at Faulkner Park and 85 cents of every dollar raised will stay in the Tyler community to support families.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.