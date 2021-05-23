‘Rose Sunday’ ceremony kicks of new rose blooms for 2021 season

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It’s time to stop and smell the roses that are blooming in the Tyler Rose Garden.
Sunday afternoon, the “Rose Sunday’' ceremony kicked off the 2021 new rose blooms for the season. The Texas Rose Festival court members and the 2021 Texas Rose Festival scholarship recipient were recognized.
Tyler, also known as the “City of Roses,” is home to the nation’s largest municipal rose garden and blooms with over 35,000 rose bushes. The rose industry began in the early 1900s in Smith County and continues today with over one-third of the nation’s rose bushes being processed, packaged, and shipped from the East Texas area.
“It’s a big honor for me to be able to serve as the 2021 Rose Queen and to serve the City of Tyler as an ambassador and to promote tourism throughout the city,” said Anna Grace Hallmark, the 2021 Queen of Texas Rose Festival.
Rose Sunday was sponsored by the City of Tyler, the Tyler Rose Museum, and the Texas Rose Festival Association.
