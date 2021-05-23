Green Acres Baptist names new senior pastor

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Sunday, Tyler’s Green Acres Baptist Church voted to call Dr. Michael Gossett as the church’s next senior pastor. Gossett will take over as senior pastor on Sept. 1.
The church’s website said the Pastor Search Committee said they unanimously decided to call Gossett to be the next senior pastor. Green Acres called a special Church Conference at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday to vote on the recommendation.
“He is a genuine guy who has a passion for God and passion to reach people for Jesus Christ,” Dykes said in a YouTube video on the church’s website.
According to the Frequently Asked Questions section on the Green Acres Baptist Church website, the election was by secret ballot, and an affirmative vote by three-fourths of the people present was required to call Gossett as the new senior pastor.
“We believe God has led us to His clear choice and we are looking forward to sharing our journey with you,” the Green Acres Baptist Church website stated.
Dr. David Dykes announced on Feb. 28 that he planned to retire as the senior pastor of Green Acres Baptist Church on Aug. 31. He explained his reasons for his decision in a YouTube video.
Gossett was a member of the Green Acres Baptist Church staff before he was called to be the senior pastor.
“I wholeheartedly believe that he is God’s man to lead the church into the future, and I’m really excited about it,” Dykes said in the YouTube video.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.