WEBXTRA: East Texas Gem and Mineral Show rocks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After getting postponed, the East Texas Gem and Mineral Show is going on this weekend.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum spoke to Keith Harmon, the show’s coordinator, about what to expect.
Always a fun family event, the show will be a bit toned down, but it will feature the famous Rock Food table, as well as other spectacular minerals and gems. Vendors will be present if something sparkling interests you.
The show is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Building E at the East Texas Fairgrounds. Tickets are $5 for adults and a dollar for the kids.
