Mark In Texas History: Polk County Courthouse restoration ‘a long time coming’

The 1905 Courthouse Annex was built to alleviate overcrowding in the 1884 courthouse. But structural failures to the building in the 1970s forced the county to vacate it and add bracing supports in the 1980s. In 1998, the roof and foundation were repaired. Historical hopefuls had desires for more restoration. The original lampposts and cornerstone are stored in the building pending further restoration. Next door is the Polk County Courthouse, which was built in 1924. It is the fifth courthouse for the county. It originally included an auditorium, library, American Legion Hall and post office. Those were replaced in later years by administrative and judicial offices.