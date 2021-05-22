Man arrested in Tyler in connection with shooting death of Oregon woman

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The U.S. Marshal’s Service arrested a Portland, Oregon man in Tyler Friday in connection with the shooting death of a 30-year-old woman.
Henry Deondrae Brogdon, 30, is still being held in the Smith County jail on charges of murder, arson causing bodily injury or death, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Collectively, his bond amount has been set at $275,000 for the arson and firearm possession charges.
According to the Portland Police Bureau website, USMS marshals arrested Brogdon in Tyler on Friday. The website also said that he will likely be extradited to Oregon to stand trial.
“The Portland Police Bureau appreciates this public looking for Brogdon,” the website stated.
The victim, 30-year-old Breauna White, was shot and killed in the Cathedral Park neighborhood of Portland on May 5.
“The medical examiner concluded she died of gunshot wounds and ruled this a homicide,” the Portland Police Bureau website stated.
According to a story on oregeonlive.com, investigators confirmed that Brogdon and White had been in a romantic relationship.
The Oregon Live story stated that police found White suffering from gunshot wounds at a home near the intersection of North Willamette Boulevard and Charleston Avenue. She died at the scene, according to the story.
White was a mother of two children, according to the Oregon Live story.
