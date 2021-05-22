‘Hearts for Heroes’ class hosted in Whitehouse helped veterans start the healing process

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - This weekend, veterans from all over came together in Whitehouse to take time for themselves, discuss, and heal from past experiences.
The class is hosted by The Belief Center, and in the past, they have held heart skills classes. The Hearts for Heroes class this weekend was the first of its kind for veterans.
“They’re in pain, but they’re warriors and warriors hurt, and warriors need healing too. But they’re programmed to not need anything except their buddies,” said Veda MacGregor, the executive director of the Belief Center.
The Belief Center is a nonprofit that guides people in hope and healing. This weekend, she and others provided a safe space for veterans to open up about past experiences, and have the chance to start the healing process.
“They need something that’s a safe haven for them to look inside themselves, especially relative to their service wounds, and find hope and healing and answers to the questions that have never been answered so far,” MacGregor said.
Heather Nasser is an Army veteran who has attended a previous class and traveled from Danville, Illinois for the weekend to participate and led a class on “heart inventory,” which deals with the lies people get told over the years.
“Mine for example is worthless. Well I know I’m not worthless but that’s that lie that’s written there. You know, I do something wrong and that’s the first thing that happens is you play that over and over again,” Heather Nasser said. " You’re like, ‘Wait, but I’m not worthless, I’m amazing. I do all this on a daily basis, I can’t be worthless.’”
Daniel Nasser is also an Army veteran. He said the morning was rough, starting the healing process, but it got easier to open up.
“I’m one of these. I have a problem connecting with my heart, I really do. It’s one of my biggest struggles, Daniel Nasser said. “But if you can manage to at least figure out how to pull yourself down, that’s the way you have to do it. I think by doing these classes it’s getting me back to my heart.”
For many veterans, it can be hard to find others who are willing to and feel comfortable opening up, but this class allowed for that.
“With veterans out there, they really don’t have safe places to talk. They don’t have safe places to go. I mean we know that there’s other people out there like us, that have gone through the same things, but we really don’t talk about our issues,” Heather Nasser said. “So this is that safe place where we can be like, ‘Hey, come here. It’s okay to be you.’”
The morning portion of the class focused on lies that people tell themselves or hear from others.
“A lot of them that I’ve dealt with is being like a bad father or a bad husband. Feeling worthless, or feeling like a doormat. I let people use me for whatever their need is, but I allow it,” Daniel Nasser said. “This class kind of helps you get control of that so you don’t allow that anymore and you take back your life, and you can act the way you should act.”
MacGregor said when many veterans come home from serving, finding a support system is difficult and they want to provide that for those who need it most.
“They’re treated so differently when they come home. They’re loved, but then everybody goes back to their lives,” MacGregor said. “So here they get to find out just how valuable and precious they are, not just through their services but through humanity.”
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.