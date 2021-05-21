WebXtra: Lufkin’s broadband internet service gets upgrade

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin-area residents will be offered upgraded broadband services as a five-year plan by Consolidated Communications progresses.
Work crews are in several neighborhoods and business area laying fiber, according to Rob Koester, senior vice president of consumer product at Consolidated Communications.
The effort to send broadband to very rural regions remain a challenge due to cost. Koester says the company is open to conversations with government leaders, electric co-ops and other collaborative efforts to see the much needed service is expanded to more people.
