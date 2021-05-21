State reports less than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in Texas public schools for week

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - The Texas Department of State Health Services reported less than 2,000 cases of COVID-19 on public school campuses in last week’s reports.
The report states 1,442 students tested positive, while 345 staff tested positive for the week ending May 16, for a total of 1,787.
The number is down by 350 from the previous week’s report when 143,979 students tested positive, while 323 staff tested positive, the week ending May 9.
For the school year there have been 145,421 student cases and 72,605 staff cases. The report does not list active or recovered cases.
The following school districts reported the following numbers for the week:
Longview ISD: No new cases reported.
Lufkin ISD: No new cases reported.
Nacogdoches ISD: No new cases reported.
Tyler ISD: No new cases reported.
