Spring, high water can put wildlife on the move

Longview, Texas (KLTV) - There is no doubt that wildfire out there. And this time of year, wild animals get pretty active. And when the waters rise, as has recently happened in East Texas, they tend to look for higher ground.
An eight-foot-long alligator is not at home in a parking lot. But since it appeared in the Jucy’s Taco drive-through in Henderson, game wardens decided to relocate it so it wouldn’t try it again. They say animals become more active during the mating season, and high water can be a factor as well according to Steven Chamblee at the Longview Arboretum.
“Well, in a heavy rain month like this, we will definitely see more animals that have been displaced by water, you know, the rising water,” Chamblee said.
Hanging on a wall in the arboretum is a poster of what you could see in places they don’t usually frequent.
“And certainly turtles and such would come up some. We’ve actually had quite a few more turtles in the arboretum than we usually do. And I’m a little surprised that I really haven’t a rise in the population of snakes,” Chamblee said.
There is a poster of Texas venomous snakes hanging in the arboretum as well. But if you stumble across any snake, you might want to do as Chamblee does.
“I just give them a healthy respectful distance, and then I figure out what kind of snake it is, rather than get too close and aggravate the thing,” Chamblee said.
If it seems bothersome, there is animal control in urban areas.
“You’ve got to have one person keep an eye on him the whole time because by the time you call animal control and they get out that critter’s usually gone,” Chamblee said.
Wildlife can suddenly appear any time of year, seemingly anywhere.
“If you see wildlife that’s acting weird - you know, a nocturnal animal that’s out during the day or something like that, I would keep a healthy distance from it,” Chamblee said.
He added that if it needs to be removed, leave it to an expert.
Game wardens say this is their busy time of year with many calls about displaced or injured wildlife. They want the public to call on them or animal control if there is an issue and advise them to never touch or approach wildlife.
