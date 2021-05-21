Six Flags Over Texas ends mask requirements for vaccinated guests

ARLINGTON, Texas (KLTV) - Six Flags Over Texas has ended its mask requirement for vaccinated guests and team members, according to a post on the amusement park’s Facebook page. However, Six Flags Over Texas will continue to recommend masks for unvaccinated people.
“As we continue to follow CDC guidelines as well as federal and state regulations, effective on Saturday, May 22, fully vaccinated guests and team members will no longer be required to wear face masks in our park,” the Facebook post stated. “We will continue to recommend masks for unvaccinated individuals.”
The Facebook post also stated that the amusement park will no longer conduct temperature screenings for guests or require advanced reservations to visit the park.
