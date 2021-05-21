Rain doesn’t hinder East Texas Food Bank food distribution event

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Despite the rain, one East Texas nonprofit is keeping up its efforts to help feed those in need.
Volunteers with the East Texas Food Bank were out today, handing out food to those in need at Lindsey Park in Tyler.
Representatives with the food bank said since the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the need for food in East Texas has increased and the numbers are still there with one-in-five being food insecure. As such, they plan to keep these food distributions up.
“These distributions have actually so successful that they are going to become part of our long-term strategic work so we have said are going to hold these distributions as long as they are needed and we are seeing in that need for years to come,” said Lauren Barnes, communications and marketing director for the East Texas Food Bank. “So, yeah definitely for the summer and beyond we will keep these going.”
To find the food distribution schedule or to sign up go to our Big Red Box and click on the link.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.