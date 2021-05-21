East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... More scattered showers and a few thundershowers through early tonight, then lesser chances in the morning hours. Showers/thundershowers will likely increase once again tomorrow afternoon and continue into the evening hours before diminishing overnight. Flash Flood Watches remain in effect until 7 AM Saturday for most of East Texas. We will continue to watch the flooding situation and update you if needed. Just a slight chance for PM showers on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Slightly better chances, but still low, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday of next week. Temperatures should start warming up on Sunday with highs in the middle 80s and holding in the mid 80s through next week. A bit more sunshine expected as well. We are watching an area of disturbed weather in the Western Gulf of Mexico that is expected to move inland along the central Texas Coast overnight tonight. No major impacts on East Texas are expected. There is a slight chance it could turn into a Tropical Disturbance/Storm before moving inland. We will keep you posted on this early tropical system.