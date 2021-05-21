New museum exhibit honors Panola County first responders, fallen officers

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A new museum exhibit is paying tribute to first responders and fallen officers in Panola County. The exhibit is located inside the Old Jail Museum and Library in Carthage.
“I just want them to be recognized for their service,” said Ashley Morris, who created the exhibit. “I want them to be remembered for their service. And I want us to thank those that are still working.”
Ashley Morris says the idea for this exhibit was born when she and her husband, the county’s veteran’s service officer, were going through historical items for another exhibit at the county’s veterans museum.
They found several historical items related to law enforcement and first responders.
And then on Dec. 31, 2019, one of the county’s darkest days gave them another reason to put this together when PCSO Deputy Chris Dickerson was killed in the line of duty.
“After Chris Dickerson was killed, I wanted them to be remembered,” she said. “Chris was a friend of mine and Everett Dennis was a friend of mine. And I want to make sure that even long after we’re gone, they’re remembered.”
Inside the museum, a uniform belonging to Dickerson. Also honored, Carthage Police Officer Everett Dennis, who died in a car accident in 2008.
The families of these officers have donated and loaned items for those who knew the men to remember, and for those who didn’t to learn more about them.
“It’s kind of a bittersweet reaction,” Morris said. “We want them remembered. That’s the whole point of the fallen officers exhibit is long after we’re gone. Their story needs to be told. Put a face with a name. Not just a name on a memorial, but know who these people are.”
The exhibit also honors the works of firefighters using uniforms, firefighting equipment, and the lights from the city’s first firetruck.
“Chris Dickerson was also a firefighter for Panola County, so his wife was gracious enough to put his clothing and artifacts on loan to us,” Morris said.
And another section honors healthcare workers. Morris calls this a growing exhibit and invites people to donate or loan items that can help in this effort to honor those who serve.
“It’s a little crowded up here, but we’ll expand,” she said. “We’ll make room.”
The Old Jail Museum is open Wednesdays and Thursdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Sunday 1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. It doesn’t cost to get in, but donations are appreciated. They’re located just off the downtown square on N. Shelby Street in Carthage. For more information, call 903-693-3388.
