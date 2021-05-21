Lufkin family seeks permanent solutions after flood damages their home

LUFKIN, Texas (KLTV) - One Lufkin family is going through a tough time after being flooded out for a second time in the same home.
The Rodriguez family has lived in the home on Berry Road in Lufkin since the 1990s. The area has been a FEMA-designated flood zone and the family says it has gotten worse due to construction and development at Loop 287 and further west.
“I mean ever since then we’ve been having issues and problems and now we’ve got water coming from everywhere,” Marcos Rodriguez said.
The family says their home was flooded badly in 2015 and they were able to receive help from FEMA. With the most recent Mother’s Day weekend rains they were hit again, water rushing down the street, up to their house leaving a line, and into the house destroying the floor, furniture, and more.
“We have talked to numerous people from TXDOT, also from the City of Lufkin and brought it to their attention to see if they can help us solve the problem,” said Josephine Rodriquez. She has to stay with friends or relatives after all of the rain. She said she can’t be inside the home, which has mold, and other issues that affect her health.
“I started with allergies and have gone from allergies to chronic asthma, to bronchitis, to pneumonia. I have been treated numerous times for all the symptoms,” Josephine Rodriquez said.
Marcos Rodriguez said city and TxDOT engineers have been out to look at the drainage issues. In a statement from Lufkin Assistant City Manager Jason Arnold, he says he’s been out to home and they, “Discussed ways we could potentially help with his drainage issues. We’ve cleaned out the ditches and removed large oak trees just to help the run-off move west toward the other end of the street. Doing those things has the water moving away from his yard instead of crossing it.”
“They did clean the ditches. It’s going to help the water flow but it’s not going to help the flooding,” Marcos Rodriguez said.
The family said they don’t have the money for insurance or to move.
“At this moment we can’t afford it. We don’t have the resources, we are financially, we are struggling,” Josephine Rodriquez said. “We’re having to live off one income and that’s my husband’s disability, so it’s been very very hard and difficult. It has been very frustrating for us because we’re having to deal with this for a long period of time.”
The City of Lufkin advises people to check the FEMA flood map to see where their home falls and plan accordingly.
