Longview plumbers work mending thousands of feet of pipe after snowstorm

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - In mid-February when East Texas became inundated with snow, plumbers were called on as the first responders for mending broken pipes.
Bob Hallmark spoke with Glenn Parker of Richard Parker Plumbing about the three months spent repairing thousands of feet of pipe.
Parker said at one point they didn’t have enough pipe in stock to supply all the repairs.
One at a time, job by job, they made it through the list, according to Parker.
Now they have a new problem, needing more plumbers to help with their loyal customers.
