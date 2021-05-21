Longview ISD honors former graduates

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Every year the Longview Independent School District honors a few of their own.
This year’s Distinguished Alumni were honored with a short ceremony at Longview High School. Longview Mayor Andy Mack, City Councilman Wray Wade, teacher and writer Blanche Henderson Brick, and architect Joe Don Holley. They received a commemorative brick that is now in place at the Lobo Foundation Plaza.
“Growing up in Longview, attending Longview public schools, there’s so much growth and development that goes with that. And then to be able to just go out and take those skills and things that you learned as a youth, and then to be able to come back and be recognized for that; it’s probably one of the best feelings in the whole world,” said Councilman Wray Wade.
Honorees were also given a tour of Longview High and spoke at a luncheon held at the school.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.