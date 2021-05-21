Kennard Baseball on the verge of making history

KENNARD, Texas (KTRE) - The Kennard Tigers are a game away from making it to the 1A Regional Final for the first time in school history.
The Tigers will meet up with North Zulch in Madisonville on Friday night at 7 p.m. in a one game playoff.
“You know last year we started out really good and we were ranked then COVID shutdown the season,” Kennard head coach Cory Carden said. ”We graduated eight seniors and this year we are a dark horse because we are not ranked. No one really knows much about us. I think it is special with this team because we are dangerous and ready to play.”
Kennard won their regional quarterfinal series against Chester after having a by in the first round. For many of these team members this run in the playoffs was years in the making.
“A lot of us have played together since we were young,” sophomore pitcher Jaden Kulms said. “We have realized we have a brotherhood here and we have all bought in and are ready to go.”
The rain has made the week an issue for the Tigers. When it is dry they have traveled to neighboring Crockett and worked out on the turf football field due to their field being unplayable. When it is raining in practice the team retreats into the elementary gym that also has the ability to turn into an indoor batting cage. No time is wasted by the Tigers with history so close to them.
“It is big for us to have this,” senior catcher Jacob Catoe said. “It is special. We have worked hard and will be an honor to bring it home for our town.”
