Guns N Hoses benefit concert to pay tribute to East Texas first responders

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A concert benefitting East Texas first responders is set to take place Saturday.
Blackshear Farms near Waskom is the venue for Guns N Hoses with Riley Green and Sawyer Brown. The concert is meant to kick off the summer and say thank you to East Texas first responders.
The event organizer, Josh Maness, said the reception he has gotten has been very positive and there is a lot of excitement about the event.
“I’ve had 100 people calling me asking to help so we’ve put people to work helping us, the response has been great, so I hope everybody comes out and has a wonderful time,” he said.
Maness says all the proceeds from the event will go to a fund for scholarships for the children of first responders.
Blackshear Farms is located one mile west of FM 1998 and Hwy 134 outside of Waskom. Tickets for general admission are $35. To purchase tickets, click here.
