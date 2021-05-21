Gregg County Sheriff’s Office swears in 5 new deputies

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Five new deputies were sworn in by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office today.
Their journey began in September of 2020 at the police academy. In addition to working a regular 12-hour shift as jailers, they were also taking night classes at the police academy.
They now have officially gone from Jailers to Deputy Jailers and will be the first line supervisors in the jail. With that comes new assignments and responsibilities.
“It’s been amazing to see them go from just starting out in the jail to now they have graduated the academy. They have achieved a life goal for themselves. this is their community and you can see the pride in their face that they have taken the next step to serve their community and it is just great to see,” said Lieutenant Josh Tubb.
Lieutenant Tubb added their work ethic and decision making ability made them the top choices to be sent to the academy.
