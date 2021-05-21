Free rides to the Tyler Public Library this summer

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -During the months of June, July and August, all students under 18 can ride Tyler Public Transportation System’s fixed routes free of charge when traveling to and from the Tyler Public Library.
Tyler Transit and the Tyler Public Library have partnered to promote the Summer Reading Program. Students will need to notify the driver to receive the free ride. All students 12 and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Guardians accompanying children must pay $1 for a one-way trip or $2 for an all-day pass.
The Tyler Public Library offers free Library cards to all residents inside Tyler city limits and to all Tyler Independent School District Students.
For more information on Library cards, visit TylerLibrary.com or call (903) 593-7323.
