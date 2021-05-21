City of Diboll hires former Lufkin city manager to fill interim city manager role

DIBOLL, Texas (KTRE) - On Thursday, the Diboll City Council voted to hire former Lufkin city manager Keith Wright to serve as the town’s interim city manager. The decision came after Gerry Boren announced his resignation.
Wright retired in 2020 after he served about six years as Lufkin City manager. according to a post on Diboll Mayor Trey Wilkerson’s Facebook age. According to the post, he worked for the City of Lufkin for 25 years.
The Diboll City Council made its decision about Wright during a special called meeting Thursday night.
“He began his career as an engineer, and used those skills throughout his city government career,” Wilkerson said in his post. “These are also skills that will be valuable to Diboll as we plan and tackle infrastructure projects. Mr. Wright has a reputation as a straight shooter, someone who will tell the truth and be consistent across the board with employees and community.”
Wilkerson added that the Diboll City Council will be going through the process of selecting a permanent city manager. He said that Wright has indicated to the City of Diboll that he is not interested in applying for that position.
According to the Facebook post, Wilkerson is a graduate of Zavalla High School and the University of Houston.
“The Council is excited to have someone with the skills and experience of Keith Wright on board to help guide the city during this period of transition,” Wilkerson said in his post. “We look forward to working with him to serve the people of Diboll.”
