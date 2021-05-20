WebXtra: UT Tyler Longview partners with Ore City ISD to provide student physicals

ORE CITY, Texas (KLTV) - Today nursing students at The University of Texas at Tyler Longview University Center are partnering with Ore City ISD to provide free physicals for students in band and athletics. This is a crucial service since some students can’t afford to pay for, and the nearest healthcare provider is 25-minute drive. The district nurse said this is the first partnership with UT Tyler and events like this are important so they can bring the preventative care services to the students.