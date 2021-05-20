Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas! We’ve had plenty of showers and storms over the past few days, and even more are expected throughout the remainder of the work week, so First Alert Weather Days remain in effect for today as flooding threats continue for East Texas. Expect today to be humid and warm as highs warm into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. Rain chances will remain likely throughout the afternoon and early evening hours today. Severe threats are low, but some storms will be capable of very heavy rain and some gusty winds. On and off scattered showers and storms will persist throughout Friday and Saturday before skies mostly dry out on Sunday as higher pressure begins to build back over the area. As rain chances drop down, temperatures will jump up into the middle 80s for highs on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Our dry streak does not seem like it will last long, however, as spotty showers return by Tuesday afternoon and remain in the forecast through Thursday of next week. Folks, please take flooding seriously. If you see flood waters running over a roadway, NEVER attempt to drive through it. Instead, please turn around and find an alternate route.