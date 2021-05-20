South Tyler Rotary Club organizing 29th annual Reed Franklin Spaghetti Supper

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The South Tyler Rotary Club is organizing a “Feeding our Neighbors” community meal event happening May 20, 2021.
The 29th annual Reed Franklin Spaghetti Supper is planning to provide around 1,200 meals to Tyler Area residents. The meal will include spaghetti, salad, bread and dessert. South Tyler Rotarians will be serving and delivering meals as well.
The primary fundraiser for the South Tyler Rotary for the past 28 years (with the exception of 2020) has been the annual spaghetti supper. The proceeds from this community event are given back to our community as the South Tyler Rotary supports non-profits through grants for specific projects.
The event will he held from 6:00am to 7:00pm at the First Christian Church Family Life Center.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.