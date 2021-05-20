Sanderson Farms holds job fair in Tyler looking to fill open positions

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Sanderson Farms held a job fair today at Goodwill on Loop 323 in Tyler.
They said more than 100 positions need to be filled as soon as possible. They currently have openings for line operators starting at $14.45 a hour.
Potential employees were able to come in and fill out applications and go through the screening process with the possibility of being hired on-site.
“We know that COVID hit everybody in this community very hard as well as across the whole nation. we just want people to know we are here. we want to provide a stable opportunity for people that want it,” said Sanderson Farm Personal Supervisor Alex Mancilla.
If you missed the job fair today, you can apply online or go to Sanderson Farms and they will print you out an application.
