Henderson man sentenced to 22 years for human trafficking conviction

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County jury has found Kendrick Davis guilty of trafficking of persons.
A jail sentence of 22 years was given for the conviction.
“We don’t think of these things happening in East Texas because when they do our law enforcement and juries affirm the values of our community holding sex trafficking evil and repugnant to civilized people,” District Attorney Micheal Jimmerson said.
Davis, 30, was arrested on Dec. 6 after Rusk County sheriff’s deputies executed a controlled substance/human trafficking search warrant at his residence, located in Henderson.
During the search, according to the sheriff’s office, officials seized evidence that “supported the allegation that human trafficking was occurring” at the residence. RCSO reported suspected methamphetamine and a firearm were also seized during the the search.
Davis was charged with two counts of human trafficking, three counts of aggravated sexual assault, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of aggravated assault.
As the investigation continued, the sheriff’s office gained further information that lead to another arrest. Starling was arrested on two human trafficking charges. He was booked into the Rusk County jail on Dec. 13.
