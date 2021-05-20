Rep. Ashby bill investing alcohol sales tax to specialty courts passes Senate committee

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRE) - State Rep. Trent Ashby’s bill which would designate one percent of all mixed beverage sales tax to specialty courts has passed the committee phase in the Senate.
The Senate Committee on Finance passed HB 1256 on a 11-0 vote.
Ashby (R-Lufkin) said the specialty courts include homeless courts, veterans’ court and drug courts.
The committee voted putting the bill on the local and uncontested calendar, meaning the Senate can pass the bill without debate.
Sen. Joan Huffman (R-Houston) sponsored the bill.
