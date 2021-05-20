Natasha Mack makes WNBA debut

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin native Natasha Mack made her WNBA debut on Wednesday night in Chicago’s 85-77 win over Atlanta.
Mack came in off the bench and played in just under 10 minutes, scoring 2 points and pulling in four rebounds. They Sky moved to 3-1 on the year.
Mack was cut last week by the Sky in their final roster cuts before their first game but was resigned on Monday to take the place of Stefanie Dolson on the roster while Dolson trains for an upcoming 3x3 event. Mack was the 16th pick in this year’s WNBA draft.
Mack and the Sky will next play on Sunday at noon when they host the New York Liberty. Tip off is set for noon on ESPN.
