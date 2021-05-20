Mount Pleasant officers commended for life-saving treatment of man with deep lacerations

MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KLTV) - Mount Pleasant officers were commended by Titus Regional Medical Center EMS for recent lifesaving efforts.
On Sunday May 16, officers responded to a residence for a medical assist. Officer Mendoza arrived at the scene and found a man lying on the ground with a large laceration to his forearm. Officer Mendoza immediately pulled his tourniquet and applied it on the individual’s arm. Officer Hill arrived on scene shortly after Officer Mendoza and assisted. The individual was later taken by EMS to the hospital.
On Thursday, Titus Regional Medical Center EMS officials met with officers Mendoza and Hill. EMS presented both officers with a “Life Saving and Clinical Excellence” commendation for their efforts to save the man’s life. During the presentation EMS told the officers that the individual had lacerated two major arteries, and if they had not responded so quickly the man would have lost his arm or bled out. He is expected to make a full recovery.
It was not stated how the man cut his arm.
