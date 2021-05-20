Longview police searching for missing man with dementia

Mr. Pigg was last seen Thursday in the area of W. Hawkins and Judson Road. (Source: Longview police on Facebook)
By Stephanie Frazier | May 20, 2021 at 2:48 PM CDT - Updated May 20 at 3:16 PM

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police need the public’s help with a missing person.

Carmen Pigg, 78, was last seen Thursday in the area of W. Hawkins and Judson Road. He has a diagnosed with dementia and probably will be confused, police say.

Police say that Pigg is a white male, approximately 6′2″ tall, and weighs approximately 175 pounds. He has short grey hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon cardigan sweater with a blue shirt underneath the sweater and either blue jeans or blue slacks.

Police are asking for anyone with information on Mr. Pigg’s whereabouts to contact Longview Police Department at 903-237-1199.

